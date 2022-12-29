SBL Holiday Festival raises record amount

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation raised $150,000 during the annual Holiday Festival to support its Hospice House campaign, “The Most Important Home You Will Ever Build,” specifically the SBL Hospice House endowment, helping those with limited resources pay for their stay.

SBL Special Events Coordinator Kim Lockart said, “We were so pleased to hold this event in person this year, and we are grateful for the outpour of community support for the event and our new Hospice House. We were blessed to raise a record amount this year.”

The new hospice house is scheduled to open in Fall 2023 and will offer dignity and comfort to people in the end stages of life, while supporting families and individuals as they celebrate their loved ones’ lives and lovingly support them through their final passage.

Community members showed an outpouring of support during the festival, through the online auction, Gala, live auction, and general donations.

Sponsors included media sponsor, Consolidated Communications; title sponsors: Consociate Health; Davis-Houk Mechanical, Inc.; Tim and Donna Dye; Dale and Marilyn Hoots; Kull Lumber Co.; Meadowview Golf Course-John and Carol Wade; and SC3F Wealth Management Group.

Gala and memory star sponsors included: Adams Memorials; BSA LifeStructures; Cromwell Media; First Federal Savings & Loan; First Mid; First Neighbor Bank; The Jaenike Family; Marlon and Sandy Miller; KC Summers and Mike and Jayne Genta; and in memory of Douglas O. Shank by Kathlene Harshman.

Festival sponsors were: All-American Realty; Roger and Ann Beck; James and Sandra Ernst; Lou and Mary Kay Hencken; William Hill; Leon and Karen Huffmaster; Linda Keeler; Hank and Jill Nilsen; Dr. Paul and Myra Oltman; Dr. Thom and Kathleen Pschirrer; Ron and Debbie Saddoris; Dwight and Mary Schilling; Slumberland Furniture; David and Karen Smith; Tony and Debbie Sparks; Unique Suites; and Bill and Kim Uphoff.