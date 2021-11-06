SBL Holiday Festival readying for virtual event

MATTOON — The holiday season is fast approaching and plans are well underway for the 23rd annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival.

This year’s event, themed "Comfort and Joy," can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home as a virtual event again this year, with proceeds benefitting the new Hospice House to be built on the hospital’s main campus.

“We wanted to share the wonder of the Holiday Festival in-person this year, but the health and wellness of our community is our top priority. We are looking forward to offering an exciting virtual event, featuring a wide variety of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, holiday décor and specialty items,” Kim Lockart, SBL Health Foundation special events officer, said. “Last year’s virtual event proved to be very successful, thanks to an abundance of community support. We are excited to provide another engaging virtual event to bring some extra comfort and joy into people’s lives.”

The online auction site features more than 100 items, decorated by area residents, businesses and Sarah Bush Lincoln employees. These silent auction items, including the always popular 4-foot trees and home décor items, are available for bidding from 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, until 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15. Text SBLHS to 56651 to register to bid on silent auction items.

The Festival will host a live auction event in place of its annual Gala, and will feature 13 special items. For a $100 chance, one lucky winner can choose any one of the live auction items as their prize. The remaining 12 items will be available for bid starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, with final bids taken during the live auction event from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

To participate in the live auction, a $50 donation can be made on the auction website or by calling the SBL Health Foundation at 217 258-2511.

Net proceeds from this year’s Holiday Festival will support an endowment for the new Hospice House, which will be a 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space, beautiful landscaping and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible. Your support will help those with limited resources pay for their stay. It will be the first, fully dedicated inpatient hospice house in East Central Illinois.

Memory Star ornaments offer participants an opportunity to honor a loved one and support the endowment for Sarah Bush Lincoln’s new Hospice House. Purchase a Memory Star for $30 or make a tribute gift to help the Hospice House extend its services to patients and families throughout its 20-county service area by contacting the SBL Health Foundation at 217 258-2511. Memory Stars can also be purchased at www.sarahbush.org/holidayfestival. The order deadline is Nov. 15. Memory Star ornaments will be mailed in early December.

For more information about the event, contact Lockart at 217 258-2511 or visit www.sarahbush.org/holiday festival.

