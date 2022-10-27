SBL Holiday Festival set to Kick off

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Celebrate the holiday season by joining Sarah Bush Lincoln at its annual Holiday Festival.

With the theme “Home for the Holidays,” the festival will offer an online silent auction with home décor and wreaths, and a live auction at the gala. Proceeds from the festival will support the SBL Health Foundation’s Hospice House capital campaign, “The Most Important House You Will Ever Build.”

The silent online auction opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and closes at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. A link to the auction site will be present on the SBL website ahead of the festival.

The gala and live auction is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Unique Suites in Charleston. Tickets are $85 each. The live auction features ornately decorated trees, wreaths, home décor and trips and entertainment packages. If you cannot attend in person, the Holiday Festival committee will happily bid on a particular item on your behalf.

Charleston library announces book sale, craft programs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Also available for sale is a live auction raffle ticket. If your ticket is drawn, the item you want is automatically yours. Tickets are $100 and you need not be present to win.

Always featured at Holiday Festival is the Memory Star tree. The tree is filled with stars engraved with the names in honor of or in memory of loved ones. Stars are $35 each. Following the event, those who purchased the stars are encouraged to take them home and hang them on their own trees.

“We’ve already had such an outpouring of support from community members and businesses. It’s so heartwarming to know how much our community is rallying around the Hospice House. It will be an amazing addition to the area and fill a void for many families,” said SBL Special Events Officer Kim Lockart.

For more information, contact Lockart at 217-258-2511.

