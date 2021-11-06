 Skip to main content
Sentimental Journey to perform at fundraiser for Soup Stop

Soup Stop Fundraiser

Pictured, Sentimental Quartet, performing at the upcoming Soup Stop Fundraiser

CHARLESTON — A upcoming fundraiser is being held to benefit Soup Stop.

Popular barbershop quartet Sentimental Journey will be performing at the New Hope Worship Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. There is no charge for the event but donations will be accepted at the door. The public is invited to enjoy an hour of musical harmony and help provide meals for needy people in the community.

Circle One ladies group to hold Holiday Bazaar

Sentimental Journey is based in Charleston and Mattoon and is committed to singing authentic barbershop harmony. They also include comedy and variety in their performances. Members of the group are Ron Leathers, Gary Hawker, Stan McMorris and Brad Smith.

Soup Stop's Mission is to serve a hot meal in a friendly atmosphere to anyone who is hungry. Soup Stop is located in the New Hope Worship Center at 2175 Harrison Ave. in Charleston, and they serve from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Anyone who needs a hot meal is welcome.

For more information about Soup Stop, check out their website at www.souptstop.org or call Charmaine Owens at 217-549-2852.

