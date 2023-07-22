NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts quilters has announced raffle winners from its annual quilt show.

The raffle quilt, "Noah’s Ark," hand-colored, hand-embroidered and pieced by the Guild's own Sandy Evans, was won by Donna Kreitmeyer who said she's "never won anything."

The first prize raffle winner was Jenny Hagerstrom, the second prize winner was Sue Wilkerson, who in turn has graciously donated fabric for their charity quilts. Brenda Pierce’s quilt, "Pierce Farm," won the People's Choice award.

Guild meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Neoga Municipal Building. For more information, go to Sew Happy Hearts on Facebook.