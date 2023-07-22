The first prize raffle winner was Jenny Hagerstrom, the second prize winner was Sue Wilkerson, who in turn has graciously donated fabric for their charity quilts. Brenda Pierce’s quilt, "Pierce Farm," won the People's Choice award.
Guild meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Neoga Municipal Building. For more information, go to Sew Happy Hearts on Facebook.
Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both 11 and from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.
Suzanne and Keith Rich of Bloomington view a display of mini quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild to hold the event.
Mark Strauss of Mattoon helps his grandson, Preston Gehart of Savoy, look for the quilt made by his grandmother, Tana Willaredt, during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Guest artist Rod Buffington of Springfield, a former Charleston resident, shows some of his artwork to Karen Edwards of Allenville during the Mattoon Arts Council's outdoor quilt show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Buffington is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University.
The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on June 12, 2021 at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Lytle.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Dawn O'Brien of Charleston, at left, points out her quilt to Tanya Morton and Mary Morton, both of Mattoon, on Saturday, June 12 during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show at Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Mini quilts line the front of a garden shed during the Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday in Lytle Park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Quilts are arranged around Lytle Park's yoga circle during he Mattoon Arts Council's quilt show on Saturday, June 12.