Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts quilt guild will again be hosting its quilt show.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 641 W. 6th St. in the former Neoga Elementary School.

Admission is $3.

This event will include a raffle for a hand-colored and embroidered quilt by Sandy Evans, plus basket raffles total worth over $800 of quilting supplies.

In addition, the show will also include a bazaar table featuring handmade items from guild members, a sale barn for used items and a vendor booth from MBT’s This N That.

Quilters who wish to showcase their quilts should bring them from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, or 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 22.

Registration forms for each quilt will be available when you bring in your quilts or they can be downloaded on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page.

Proceeds from the show are directed to various charitable organizations. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to veterans groups, homeless shelters, and area children’s homes and schools.