Sooeyfest returns Saturday at Jennings Park in Neoga

NEOGA — The annual Sooeyfest is scheduled to return on Saturday, Oct. 2, with a hay bale maze, live music and other activities after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to have it again,” said Katie Hakman, event co-chair with Neoga Partnership for Progress. The festival is scheduled for noon-8 p.m. in Jennings Park.

The Sooeyfest name honors the swine farming industry in the Neoga area, and that theme carries over to its activities. That includes First Christian Church holding a free ham and bean meal from noon to 4 p.m., and the Neoga Bucks Club presenting the festival’s annual “Smoke-Off” barbecue competition.

In addition, Hakman said Midwest Bat Hub coordinator Louis Hunninck is scheduled to give a presentation at 2:15 p.m. at the park pavilion about bats and how they eat insects that prey on pigs. The University of Illinois postdoctoral researcher from Belgium is using GPS trackers to look at bat movements around corn fields and is also recording their calls with an acoustic detector.

"It's all part of that ecosystem of farms you would not think of," Hakman said.

Hunninck's presentation has been arranged by local naturalist Julie Williamson, Hakman said. Williamson will offer bat-related craft activities for children from 1 to 4 p.m. Other free children's activities will include the hay bale maze, scavenger hunts, a cake walk and face painting.

The lineup of free concerts at the pavilion features the Neoga Methodist Church band, noon-1 p.m.; Jeremy Todd, 1-2 p.m.; the JT Construction Band, 3-4:30 p.m.; and the Brother Kate Band, 5-8 p.m. Sooeyfest also will host a variety of craft and food vendors, including the new Seven Rings Concession stand from Neoga and the Neoga Partnership for Progress concession stand.

"It's a festival that is geared toward the community. It's a way to give back and have a place where everyone can get together," Hakman said, adding that the new Moran Pumpkin Patch in Neoga also will be open on Saturday.

