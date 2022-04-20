Spring Fest events planned this weekend at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Live entertainment, art booths and food vendors will be featured Friday through Sunday during the inaugural Spring Fest on Eastern Illinois University's campus.

Eastern's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Doudna Fine Arts Center have organized Spring Fest as a successor event to the long-running annual Celebration: A Festival of the Arts. Celebration had been held intermittently in recent years, canceled first due to state budget troubles and most recently by COVID-19.

"We are going for something a little more different this year," said Dennis Malak, director of programming, publicity and promotion at the Fine Arts Center. He said Spring Fest will offer a mixture of indoor and outdoor entertainment and art booths, as well as an increased focus on food trucks for the event's concessions.

Spring Fest will be open noon to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The outdoor stage adjacent to the Fine Arts Center will offer scheduled shows, such as a daily show by local improv comedy group Hello Dahli, as well as several opportunities for performers to take the stage during open mic and karaoke times.

Ticketed performances within the Fire Arts Center will include Youth Theatre performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Black Box theater. Nicholas Shaw, chair of the Theatre Arts Department, said they commissioned an original work, "Good Enough" by playwright Tanya Everett, focused on middle school students, a group often overlooked by youth theater productions.

In this new work, a high school junior prepares to go to college just weeks after his best friend has died. With the help of some irresponsible narrators, his very enthusiastic parents, some frenemies and the ghost of his dead friend, he will try to brave his first weeks of school and prove that he is "Good Enough."

Malak said there will be art fair consignment tables available alongside the art booths, as well as children's origami crane and UV bracelet making activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. He said these children's activities reflect that the Fine Arts Center is now part of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Spring Fest's lineup of food vendors is scheduled to include Belle Vie specialty coffee; Donut Dollies Mini Donuts; Gate to Plate farm-to-food truck fare; Sacks Food Truck's barbecue turkey tips, turkey burgers, jerk tacos, jerk fries and more; and Toppins Soft Serve ice cream.

More information is available at www.eiu.edu/festival/index.php.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

