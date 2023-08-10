GAYS — The third annual Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Gays.

The morning will begin with breakfast provided by the Windsor Harvest Picnic committee from 7-10 a.m. for a free will donation.

Registration will be open from 7-9 a.m. for a one-, 10-, and 20-mile bike ride.

Opening ceremony and pageant at 9 a.m. followed by a Johnny Loo small engine parade at 10 a.m.

The vendors and Kids Korner with inflatables, games, face painting, hair tinsel and pony rides open at 10 a.m.

Car show registration begins at 9 a.m., with judging starting at 11 a.m. and trophies awarded at 2 p.m.

Live music gets underway with Katzmandu performing from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and The Kate Brothers from 3-6:30 p.m.

Two-story outhouse merchandise, along with festival and car show shirts, will be available for purchase. There also will be an antique tractor raffle.