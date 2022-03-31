Tickets available for returning Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ

CHARLESTON — Tickets are still available at Charleston and Mattoon locations for the annual Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ, a long-standing fundraiser that is returning after a two-year absence.

Malaya Brady, who helped at the 2019 barbecue, said it was a great opportunity for her and other 4-H’ers to get out of their comfort zones by volunteering in various roles.

The 4-H BBQ is hosted by Coles County Extension Foundation and served by local 4-H youths and other volunteers. The 4-H BBQ will be drive-through only, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the 4-H Center at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Proceeds from the barbecue are used to fund Coles County 4-H educational youth programs, which reach more than 250 youths.

Each meal served at the April 9 barbecue will offer two pork chops, a baked potato, applesauce, green beans, cookie, and bottle of water. Tickets are available for $10 each and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, April 6, at the Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets are also available through Wednesday, April 6, at the Coles County Farm Bureau, 719 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about the barbecue or the 4-H youth programs, call the Extension office at 217-345-7034.

