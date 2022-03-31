 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tickets available for returning Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Tickets are still available at Charleston and Mattoon locations for the annual Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ, a long-standing fundraiser that is returning after a two-year absence.

Malaya Brady, who helped at the 2019 barbecue, said it was a great opportunity for her and other 4-H’ers to get out of their comfort zones by volunteering in various roles.

The 4-H BBQ is hosted by Coles County Extension Foundation and served by local 4-H youths and other volunteers. The 4-H BBQ will be drive-through only, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the 4-H Center at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Proceeds from the barbecue are used to fund Coles County 4-H educational youth programs, which reach more than 250 youths.

Catholic Charities of Coles, Douglas and Edgar Counties to host annual fundraiser

Each meal served at the April 9 barbecue will offer two pork chops, a baked potato, applesauce, green beans, cookie, and bottle of water. Tickets are available for $10 each and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, April 6, at the Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets are also available through Wednesday, April 6, at the Coles County Farm Bureau, 719 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about the barbecue or the 4-H youth programs, call the Extension office at 217-345-7034.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Academy to decide consequences for Will Smith in 'a few weeks'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Academy to decide consequences for Will Smith in 'a few weeks'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News