Tickets on sale for returning Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ

CHARLESTON — Tickets have gone on sale for the annual Coles County 4-H Pork Chop BBQ, a long-standing fundraiser that is returning after a two-year absence.

Local 4-H youths and other volunteers are scheduled to serve up pork chop meals, drive-through only, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the 4-H Center at the Coles County Fairground in Charleston. The 4-H barbecue is hosted by Coles County Extension Foundation.

Kiley Vanderport, a 4-H youth who is president of the Coles County 4-H Federation, said she has had the opportunity to attend the barbecue and all the events leading up to that day in past years.

“The barbecue has held so many amazing memories. I’m so excited to see this key fundraising event return to our county,” Kiley said. Fellow 4-H’er Makayla Richey added that she has great memories of all the 4-H clubs pitching in to help with the barbecue.

Proceeds from the barbecue are used to fund Coles County 4-H educational youth programs, which reach more than 250 youths. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the fundraiser was not held in 2020 and 2021.

Malaya Brady, who helped at the 2019 barbecue, said it was a great opportunity for her and other 4-H’ers to get out of their comfort zones by volunteering in various roles. Fellow 4-H’er Macey Vanderport said she joined the Federation to be more involved in planning activities, like the barbecue.

“I always enjoy the fun of the day and getting to serve my community,” Macey said of the barbecue.“ I love getting to work with other 4-H members and getting to know new people. The food is always so good, and this is our biggest fundraiser.”

Each meal served at the April 9 barbecue will offer two pork chops, a baked potato, applesauce, green beans, cookie, and bottle of water. Tickets are available for $10 each and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be bought from any 4-H youth or at the Coles County Extension Office, 809 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We always have fun working together to make the drive-through a success. It’s nice to see how the teamwork really comes together,” said 4-H member Olivia Passig. “I’m excited that the barbecue is back. We all love the great meal, too.”

For more information about the barbecue or the 4-H youth programs, call the Extension office at 217-345-7034.

