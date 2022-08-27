TO SUBMIT ANNOUNCEMENTS

To submit birthday, anniversary, engagement, or wedding announcements to the People page, use the online forms at jg-tc.com/forms/announcements/birthday, /anniversary, /engagement or /wedding or email Clint Walker at CWalker@jg-tc.com.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!