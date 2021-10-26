Trick-or-treating hours set in Coles County communities

Trick-or-treating hours have been set in Coles County communities, as well as at the Cross County Mall and Eastern Illinois University.

In northeast Coles County, Oakland will hold its trick-or-treating hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday during Halloween Eve. Nearby Hindsboro, which is part of the Oakland school district, will hold its hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Trick or treating is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday during Halloween in Charleston and from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Ashmore, which is part of the Charleston school district. Eastern Illinois University's Greek Court will host its traditional Greeks and Treats event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

In Mattoon, trick or treating is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cross County Mall and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday throughout the rest of the community.

