 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Watch now: Arthur's Strawberry Jam fest welcomes summer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Visitors flocked to Arthur’s Strawberry Jam festival on Saturday for a day filled with food, fun, and local flavor.

ARTHUR — Visitors flocked to Arthur’s Strawberry Jam festival on Saturday for a day filled with food, fun, and local flavor.

Happy Goleckis

Tom, Charlie, Holly and Jack Golecki, visiting from Champaign, enjoy food and more before diving into activities at the Strawberry Jam festival on Saturday in Arthur. 

“We weren't doing any of this last year,” said Holly Golecki, who was visiting the fair with her family. “So it's really nice to ... feel more comfortable going out and things are happening, because we're new to the area. Getting to know the Illinois flavor is what we want to be out doing.”

“We come by here every year,” said visitor Robin Bennett of Mattoon. “We go to the Otto Center, buy some strawberries, then walk around. Then we look to see if there is anything we can’t live without.”

The fair filled the streets with vendors selling food, merchandise, and promoting organizations.

Buzzing with Excitement

Arthur Beekeepers Bob Frantz, Karen Bickers, Dave Penn and John Durbin attend the Strawberry Jam festival on Saturday to promote their organization, which has its meetings at the Arthur United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.

One organization attending was the Arthur Beekeepers, who were selling beeswax and honey, with funds used to keep the organization running.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Several sold strawberry pies and other pastries at the festival to raise money for missions in Haiti. This fundraiser, which has become a beloved practice over the years in Arthur, has prompted other vendors to support this mission, too. Julie Yoder with Heartland Deli and Delights, for instance, tries to wait to bring out all of her product so the charity does not need to compete. 

People are also reading…

Strawberry Pies for Haiti

Marvin Kauffman displays one of the strawberry pies for sale on Saturday at the Strawberry Jam festival in Arthur. Proceeds from the pie sales go to fund missions in Haiti.

Yoder, who sold strawberries and other fresh produce and foods, says the festival is important for the local economy.

“This one is not as well attended as the cheese festival, but it's still first in the beginning of the summer as far as festivals, and it’s still very important for us (business owners) to have people come,” Yoder said. “I think this year we're seeing a bigger crowd ... people are ready to get out and about. So it's been busy.”

Visitors flocked to Arthur’s Strawberry Jam festival on Saturday for a day filled with food, fun, and local flavor.

The rush of people signaled something more to several attendees: a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peoplewatching

Visitor Sandy Snyder watches passers-by while enjoying a bowl of homemade ice cream covered in strawberry syrup.

“I’ve just tried to come out and enjoy it, enjoy the good foods, kind of like fair food, you know,” Sandy Snyder said as she relaxed on a chair in the shade. “And then just support some of the businesses that’ve been struggling. So, I came back to eat lunch, and just people-watch and enjoy that homemade ice cream.”

Watch now: Tour of Illinois state parks

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis
National

Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River
National

Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals vs. Cubs Series Preview

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals vs. Cubs Series Preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News