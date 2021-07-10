Watch now: Bagelfest pageants return in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Little Miss and Miss Bagelfest pageants returned on Saturday after they and the festival were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 pageants saw Alexandria Wells crowned as Teen Miss Bagelfest, Brooklyn Fuller as Junior Miss, Layna Adele as Preteen Miss, and Kira Gabbard as Little Miss at The Fields Church.

Wells, 17, said she has taken part in Bagelfest pageants for many years because she enjoys making new friends there. The incoming Mattoon High School senior said she always enjoys seeing her friends at pageant practices from late May to mid-July, so she really missed having a Bagelfest last year.

Now, Wells will ride with other Bagelfest royalty in the festival's parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17. She said she looks forward to representing her community throughout this year's festivities and at other area fairs and festivals. She is the daughter of Aaron and Cheryl Wells.

Roxi Cloyd, 16, who will be a junior at Mattoon High School this fall, was named Teen Miss Bagelfest Runner-up.

Brooklyn Fuller, 12, was not only crowned Junior Miss, she was also named Miss Congeniality for both the teen and junior miss categories. The incoming Mattoon Middle School seventh-grader said it felt "amazing" to be selected as Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants after getting to know them during their many practices at the Demars Center.

Her proud parents, Brian and Michelle Fuller, launched colorful confetti into the air to celebrate the moment she was announced as Junior Miss.

Arely Gonzalez was named Junior Miss Runner-up, and Laila Bierman was named Miss Photogenic by community members' votes for both the teen and junior miss categories. The other junior miss contestants were Kaydence Drummond and Chioandra McWhorter.

Pageant Director Heather Fitt said they decided to overlap the Miss Congeniality and Photogenic awards for the two older categories this year. She said those contestants worked closely together on fundraisers and practices.

"We have spent the entire summer together," Fitt said. "They have really built a bond between themselves that is absolutely amazing."

Layna Adele, 10, was crowned Preteen Miss and was voted Miss Photogenic for her category. She said she found after being crowned Little Miss in 2018 that she likes the responsibilities of representing her community, so she looks forward to serving in this role again.

The incoming Riddle Elementary School fifth-grader is the daughter of Michael Adele, and Jame and Brad Talbert. Jame Talbert said she appreciated that the pageant was moved up to a Saturday afternoon this year instead of being held on a Tuesday evening as usual.

"I like the fact that it is earlier in the day, not dragging into the later hours," Talbert said.

Kaydence Perry was named Preteen Miss Runner-up. The other contestants in this category were Rylie Farris, Daisy Douglas, Jazzy Gordon, Leandra Johnson, Melani Escalante and Jade Johnson.

Little Miss Kira Gabbard, 7, said she was a little bit nervous on stage, so she appreciated that 2019-20 Miss Bagelfest Avery Smith was the one asking her questions before the judges.

"It made me brave because I was talking to a queen," Kira said.

The incoming Williams Elementary School third-grader is the daughter of Tyler and Amber Gabbard, a past Teen Miss Bagelfest; and a cousin of Preteen Miss Layna. Amber Gabbard said she is proud of how her daughter handled herself in the pageant. Tyler Gabbard added that Kira worked hard in preparation and he is glad she got the opportunity to take part.

"It's nice to have COVID behind us, for the most part," Tyler Gabbard said.

Sutton Gast was named Little Miss Runner-up and Miss Photogenic. The other contestants in this category were Brynlee Davis, Maggie McClain, Karsyn Brishke, Braylee Hensley, Dezirae Nation, Stella Hayes, Jordyn Cole, Zoey Worker, Finley Aiston, Hillary Hamilton, Mia Morgan, Ari Dunne, Kaidence Cunningham and Sofia Seba.

