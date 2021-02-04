Watch now: Charleston council approves $15,000 contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days

CHARLESTON — Arrangements are in place for a band to perform during Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.
Hiring the band is part of the plan to bring back the Independence Day Celebration after it was one of the many victims of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled last year.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council approved a contract to have TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute give the traditional, no-admission-charge concert in the city's Morton Park on the evening of July 3.
Organizers are moving ahead with plans for the celebration they believe can take place following pandemic restrictions, according to Betty Coffrin of the Red, White & Blue Days Committee.
Without discussion or comment Tuesday, the council approved the $15,000 contract with with Variety Attractions Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for the performance. The fee would be refunded if the pandemic forces a cancelation, Coffrin said.
Meanwhile, in other votes Tuesday, the council:
- Awarded a contract for just more just more than $230,000 to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston for repaving parts of three city streets.
The bid was the lower of two the city received and was below the estimate, Mayor Brandon Combs said.
The repaving will take place on University Drive from Lincoln Avenue to Hayes Avenue, on Monroe Avenue from Division Street to Fourth Street and on 14th Street from Olive Avenue north to the city limits.
- Approved a $35,400 contract with R&S Services Inc. of Argenta for waste grinding at the city's landscape waste facility.
Combs said the company provided the service last year and "did a great job" grinding the waste into mulch.
- Renewed the city's lease with Consolidated Services Inc., a land surveying company, for office space and parking at City Hall. The three-year lease will have rent of just more than $600 per month.
- Renewed an agreement to provide ambulance billing services for the city of Taylorville at a rate of $35 per claim.
The council also conducted a required public hearing on the city's participation in the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program, which provides business coronavirus assistance.
City Planner Steve Pamperin reported that five businesses have each received a $25,000 grant so far: Ike's tavern, Mac's Uptowner tavern, Mac Moore Shoes, Towne Square Jewelers and WB's Pub & Grub restaurant.
Seven additional city businesses have had grant applications approved but have not yet received the funds, Pamperin said. With other pending applications, about 20 city businesses total have applied for assistance through the program, he said.