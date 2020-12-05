Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon keep Christmas events going

Wells said it was her first time taking part in the parade and succinctly summed up how she and other members of her crew felt about it.

"We're excited," she said.

Tyler Ball and others with the Humboldt Fire Protection District were more practiced in decorating one of the district's fire trucks for the parade. He said he was grateful the pandemic didn't keep the parade from taking place.

"We've been here for almost all of them," Ball said. "We love doing it, no matter what."

The scene then turned to Charleston on Saturday evening, with a somewhat different version of the Christmas in the Heart of the Charleston event.

In more typical times, the event starts with a small parade and then people could spend time walking around the square to view store displays, see entertainment, take part in refreshments and more.