Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon keep Christmas events going

With a few modifications, Charleston and Mattoon were both able to continue with traditional holiday celebrations over the weekend.
You've heard the like before, of course, that the coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying restrictions called for some adjustments.
So, though slightly different, both the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas and the Christmas in Heart of Charleston events still helped locals get into the holiday spirit.
It started Friday evening in downtown Mattoon, where people again lined the streets to see the annual event's lighted Christmas parade.
The pandemic meant horse-drawn carriage rides and some other typical features couldn't be included. But parade-goers were still able to be awed by sights such as a school bus covered in more than 5,000 lights.
Cheryl Wells, driver with the Mattoon school district transportation service, said they only got the word on Tuesday that they'd be taking part in the parade.
That gave them three days to string the lights covering the school bus, along with about 300 more on a compact tractor for Santa Claus to ride as part of the parade entry, she said.
Wells said it was her first time taking part in the parade and succinctly summed up how she and other members of her crew felt about it.
"We're excited," she said.
Tyler Ball and others with the Humboldt Fire Protection District were more practiced in decorating one of the district's fire trucks for the parade. He said he was grateful the pandemic didn't keep the parade from taking place.
"We've been here for almost all of them," Ball said. "We love doing it, no matter what."
The scene then turned to Charleston on Saturday evening, with a somewhat different version of the Christmas in the Heart of the Charleston event.
In more typical times, the event starts with a small parade and then people could spend time walking around the square to view store displays, see entertainment, take part in refreshments and more.
The adjustment here was not including some features and, instead of a parade passing crowds of viewers, people driving around the Charleston courthouse square to view stationary holiday displays.
Included for visitors' viewing was a trailer with a miniature version of the Coles County Truck Convoy that benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It also included the wagons convoy organizers use in parades to help promote the event.
"Parades are my thing," organizer Bec Stearns said. "We try to do every parade."
The different version for Saturday's parade made Stearns feel it was all the more important to show how people could adjust.
"It's one year," she said. "If we can help stop the spread (of the virus), we can do it."
Nearby, a car packed with wrapped Christmas presents was supposed to represent Santa's toy-filled sleigh. It was an effort of Alpha Psi Lamba and the Latin American Student Organization from Eastern Illinois University.
Member Alexandra Tinajero said the students also took part in the "Scare on the Square," a similar drive-through event on the square that took place on Halloween.
She said they were pleased to be invited to participate in another "delightful" activity that took place while taking the pandemic into account.
"It's great that the community is still doing this," Tinajero said. "It's good that the parents and kids are still being able to enjoy a Christmas parade."
