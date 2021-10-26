Watch now: Downtown Charleston, Mattoon to host trunk-or-treat events

Sections of downtown Charleston and Mattoon will be closed to traffic Friday night so that families can safely go Halloween trunk-or-treating, take part in activities, and visit businesses there.

Charleston Scare on the Square

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Scare on the Square from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday on the courthouse square. Plush Boutique owner Courtney Conlin, a Chamber member who is spearheading the event, said this year is expected to have a large turnout, with more than 20 businesses already signed up to join in the “scare."

Last year, the Halloween celebration was hosted as a drive-through event in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Conlin said the event is free to attend and safe for participants because the streets surrounding the square will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. She said there are expected to be additional attractions and activities this year, including face-painting and a DJ that will play Halloween-themed music for children.

There also is no charge for businesses and community organizations to set-up their activities. Any groups interested in having a table or trunk can contact the Chamber at 217-345-7041. Those involved should begin setting-up at 4 p.m. Friday.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk or Treat

The annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk or Treat will return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, rain or shine, after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Event co-organizer Mike Kallis, owner of Sound Source Music Center, said volunteers stepped up efforts to get the word out about the celebration and reach out to sponsors after last year's cancellation.

"We really needed some help getting this event going again, and the community has been awesome," Kallis said. "We have more than doubled our sponsors, which is great."

Kallis said individuals and organizations have signed up "50 some trunks" to give out candy to trick-or-treaters. He said volunteers from Century 21 KIMA Properties will staff carnival games at 17th Street, while other volunteers will dress as costumed characters on a DJ stage in front of Sound Source at 1609 Broadway Ave. and at Heritage Park at the southwest corner of Broadway and 17th Street.

Heritage Park also is slated to host a "Spooky Walk" amid hay bales and other Halloween decorations. More than half a dozen vendors of barbecue, burgers and hotdogs, kettle corn, shake-ups, sweet tea, coffee and more will take part in the celebration, as well.

Kallis said the celebration will be held on Broadway from 14th to 17th streets, which will be closed to traffic starting at 2:30 p.m. so volunteers can set up for the trick-or-treaters. He said the celebration is a volunteer-driven event and they will shift focus afterward to preparing for the Dec. 3 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

