Watch now: Fourth of July weekend activities set in Coles County

The Charleston-Mattoon fireworks display that was canceled in 2020 is set to return Sunday during a Coles County Fourth of July weekend that will also offer parades, concerts and more.

"It was a real heartbreaker to not be able to do the fireworks display last year, but we are really excited to be able to do the fireworks this weekend," Mattoon Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said. She added that their ongoing contract with Central State Fireworks helped ensure enough supplies will be available for this year's display despite a national shortage.

Burgett said the gates will open at 5 p.m. at the airport, where returning favorite and new food vendors will be on hand. She said they will be joined this year by a giant bubble vendor that will offer demonstrations. The event will once again include a live remote by radio station WMCI, which will play patriotic music during the fireworks, which begin at dusk.

Parking will be available at the airport, but shuttle buses to the airport will start running at 5 p.m. from the Cross County Mall and Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field and then return spectators to their vehicles afterward. A wheelchair accessible bus will be available to pick up spectators from either shuttle location, upon request.

Mattoon Fourth of July parade

Burgett said Mattoon's annual Fourth of July parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday, a day earlier than usual due to Independence Day falling on a Sunday this year.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue. The procession will travel east on Western and then Broadway Avenue through downtown and past Peterson Park before ending at First Street.

Registered parade entrants are asked to line up at 8 a.m. in their assigned Western blocks west of 21st. Those not registered in advance via the tourism office, 217-258-6286 or janssenk@mattoonillinois.org, can line up between the procession's end and the horse riders.

Charleston Red, White and Blue

The Fourth of July weekend festivities at in Morton Park in Charleston will begin with the Habitat for Humanity 4-mile walk/run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with registration at 6:30 a.m. From 9 a.m. to noon that day, the Coles County Arts Council will host its Chalk-In north of the park for all ages. A "Joyful Bubbles" family activity will be available between 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors will open their stalls throughout the early afternoon Saturday. Free concerts will be held at Morton Park throughout the weekend. Kelsey Miles will perform at 6 p.m. and Tusk—A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Between the performances, the annual award for the Farmer of the Year will be announced.

The Charleston Community Band will play in the parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. The performance will be their second-to-last of the summer. Their final concert will be on July 8 at Kiwanis Park. After the parade, Pizazz will play at 2:30 p.m. in the park.

Several activities for children will fill the day on Sunday. The 4-H Pet Parade will kick off the day at 9 a.m. with playful and creative contests. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., inflatable games and more will be available in Morton Park. The $2 all-you-can-eat ice cream will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fourth of July Parade from the courthouse square to Morton Park will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by the bell-ringing ceremony of the park's Liberty Bell replica at 2:15 p.m.

Oakland fireworks

George Edwards with the Oakland Chamber of Commerce said most of the community Fourth of July Celebration activities were held on June 26, but inclement weather resulted in the fireworks display being delayed until Independence Day.

The fireworks are now scheduled to start at dusk Sunday on the Oakland school district's campus along North Teeter Street on the northeast side of town. Edwards said food vendors Brookins Hawaiian Ice & Shake Ups, Zack's Snack Shack and We Like It ice cream will still be on site for the delayed fireworks.

