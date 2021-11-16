Watch now: Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park to mark its 30th anniversary in 2021

MATTOON — Lightworks organizers are marking the 30th anniversary of the annual displays as they prepare to open for the season this week with additional Christmas lights.

The 2021 Lightworks at Peterson Park will hold its fourth annual walk-through event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and then start its regular drive-through season at 5-10 p.m. Friday. Lighted displays have once again been arranged all along a route that takes visitors throughout this four-block park.

Lightworks has its roots in City Parks & Recreation Superintendent Kurt Stretch placing a small display of Santa Claus lights in front of the Peterson House in 1991. Future Mayor Wanda Ferguson, who was parks commissioner on the Mattoon City Council at the time, and other city leaders then developed this idea by 1993 into the inaugural Lightworks, which only ran from the Peterson House to the southwest corner of Grimes Field.

"It's amazing how Lightworks has grown," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.

The individual displays within Lightworks are sponsored by businesses, civic organizations and community members. Burgett said sponsorships have grown steadily during her 16 years with the city, particularly in recent years after Stretch and his crew installed energy efficient LED bulbs in the displays. She said this has increased the number of displays that the park's electrical system can serve. Lightworks now has 115 sponsors with 103 displays.

Stretch said he always tells community members to look for the newest displays east of Grimes Field. He said additions this year include a Mattoon Burger King ice cream cone with candy eyes, Detection Security Co. gingerbread house, Mattoon Police Benevolent & Protective Association globe, Rural King reindeer barn, Bimbo Bakeries USA elf using a sling shot to place presents in Santa's gift bag, and a Dana Price/Century 21 dragon.

"Lightworks is a happy and joyful thing. They are excited to be part of it," Burgett said of the sponsors.

Burgett said Lightworks also has been fortunate to have volunteers who are excited to make working there part of their holiday traditions. The volunteers give out candy canes at the exit and collect donations to help fund Lightworks. Volunteers can sign up for time slots by contacting the Mattoon tourism office at tourism@mattoonillinois.org or 217-258-6286.

Donations collected during the walk-through event on Thursday will be given to the One Stop Community Christmas program for area families in financial need. Burgett said the walk-through also will feature concessions from Completely Nutz gourmet, roasted nuts; Kim's Kettle Corn; and SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer.

Lightworks will be open for the regular drive-through season at 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday through Dec. 26, with Christmas music provided again via 88.5 FM by Lake Land College and student-run radio station WLKL.

Burgett said Lightworks also has a full schedule of live nativity scenes at 6-8 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 26-Dec. 17. The scenes will be presented by Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Nov. 26; First Baptist, Dec. 3; First Christian, Dec. 10; and First Southern Baptist, Dec. 17.

"One of the things I am certain about is Lightworks is going to be around for a while," Burgett said. "It's a joyful experience. Visitors typically come back again and again."

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

