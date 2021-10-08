Watch now: Moran family shifts from apple orchard to pumpkin patch in rural Neoga

NEOGA — A group of Neoga High School Student Council members rolled into Moran Pumpkin Patch on Friday and loaded up a pickup truck bed full of pumpkins.

"We like donating them and giving them to all the teachers," said Avery Fearday as she collected these teacher appreciation gifts with the help of Andrea Burcham, Kamdyn Dunn and Ella Monroe. Fearday said she appreciates that the Moran family donates the pumpkins for the October portion of their monthly teacher appreciation effort.

Patch co-owner Amy Moran was there to guide the students onto this property at 576 Cumberland County Road 1000N, east of Illinois Route 121, in rural Neoga and to the waiting pallet of pumpkins. She said visiting with community members was something she and her husband, Tom, missed after his family closed their longtime Moran Orchard along Route 121 to the north.

Missing that interaction with visitors, Tom and Amy Moran decided to open their seasonal pumpkin patch in 2020 as an agricultural tourism business of their own.

"It's something Tom has always wanted to do," Amy Moran said. "They always sold pumpkins at the orchard, so he already was familiar with how to grow them."

Moran said her husband saw a lot of "familiar faces" from his orchard days, plus many newcomers who were looking for outdoor activities while other attractions were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there have been more competing attractions this fall now that things have been returning to normal, but their pumpkin patch has still drawn steady attendance since it opened for the season.

To prepare for opening a patch, the couple set aside 2-3 acres of farmland for growing pumpkins. Moran said heavy rainfall has been rough on their crop this year, but they still have basic orange, stacking and a variety of other pumpkins for sale. The patch also sells Indian corn and broom corn, mums, locally harvested honey, and more.

The pumpkin patch offers several attractions for families, as well. These include a 3-acre corn maze, a straw bale maze, a corn kernel sandbox, a gravity wagon basketball hoop, barrel train rides, pumpkin painting, and fall decoration photo backdrops. The couple added a 1964 Chevrolet farm truck to their roster of backdrops this year.

"It's a cool photo op and it's kind of the center of the patch," Moran said. "There have been a lot of family photos taken around that."

Apple cider and fruit punch slushes are a staple at the pumpkin patch. This site also hosts a rotating series of food vendors, such as the Neoga High School Bass Club concession stand. She said Slow Spark BBQ and Belle Vie coffee will be on site Saturday, Oct. 9; and Gate to Plate will be back later in October. Moran said she is glad to offer food truck opportunities that would not normally be available in this part of rural Neoga.

Moran said they have staffed the pumpkin patch with the help of family and friends, including her nephew Brian Bolsen and her sister-in-law Colleen Moran. She noted that her father, Ron Propst, created a sliding window for their grain bin ticket booth.

She and her husband are already considering possible additions to the pumpkin patch for the 2022 season. However, Moran said they do not want the patch to grow too big. Moran said she likes that the patch offers a variety of activities in an area that is small enough for parents to relax while still keeping track of their children.

"I just like to see the kids running around and having a good time," Moran said. "The parents get their break and the kids get to have their fun and burn off energy."

Moran Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 24. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/moranpumpkinpatch.

