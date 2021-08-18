 Skip to main content
Westfield Homecoming festival to offer parade, music and more

WESTFIELD — The upcoming annual Westfield Homecoming festival is scheduled to offer food vendors, a parade, free concerts and more.

Food vendors are scheduled to open Friday night at the Westfield Village Park and remain in operation there as the festivities continue through Sunday at the homecoming, which has a "There's No Place Like Home!" theme this year.

Saturday's activities will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast at Westfield Baptist Church, 6-9 a.m.; parade, 10:30 a.m.; Andrew's Magic show, 11 a.m.-noon; Westfield children's pedal tractor pull, 11:15 a.m.; car show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; baby contest, 4:30 p.m.; Westfield Pageant, 5-6:30 p.m.; United Methodist Men fish fry, 5-6:30 p.m.; and a 5 Mile Train concert, 7 p.m.

Sunday's activities will include a combined church service in the park, 10:30 a.m.; community games and three-on-three basketball tournament, 1 p.m.; softball games, 3-6 p.m.; and Old Path Quartet gospel music concert, 6:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Westfield Homecoming Festival page on Facebook.

