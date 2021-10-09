WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon business meeting, Coles-Moultrie drive-thru event

Alpha Upsilon to hold business meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will have their business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Hubbartt’s Diner.

The educational speakers will be the RUSH Committee sharing the History of ESA.

At this meeting, all members are asked to bring four dozen cookies. These will be distributed to the local fire department in recognition and support of National Fire Safety month.

If members are unable to attend, please contact Chapter President Paula Winchester at 217-235-1974 or 217-259-9274 by 4 p.m. Oct. 12.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international leadership and service organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hope for Heroes and locally Camp New Hope and One Stop Community Christmas.

Coles-Moultrie Co-Op to hold drive-thru event

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative invites members to their Drive-thru 2021 Member Celebration & Virtual Annual Meeting starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Peterson Park, enter at 5th street or the southwest park entrance.

The business meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Members will receive bill credits, giveaways, virtual meeting instructions and a boxed lunch without leaving their car.

For more information contact Carla M. Bradbury, member service representative, at 217-235-0341 or at cbradbury@cmec.coop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.