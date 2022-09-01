WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon meetings, Embarras volunteer workday; Coles Moultrie member celebration

Alpha Upsilon to hold business meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have its Business Meeting at 6:3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Members will meet at the K of C Hall, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

The educational speaker will be Candy Walk, owner of Ginger Ale’s drink establishment.

Alpha Upsilon supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hope for Heroes and Camp New Hope.

If unable to attend, members are asked to call Kathleen at 217-848-2774 or 217-234-6164.

Embarras volunteer work day scheduled

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold their first workday of the fall season from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, removing invasives on the north side of Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking by the entrance to the dike.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Coles-Moultrie member celebration set

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative will hold its 2022 Member Celebration and Annual Meeting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Early Bird Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Enjoy a boxed lunch from Niemerg’s Steakhouse from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with seating available in the park pavilion.

Registered members will be included in bill credit drawings – $100, $250, and $500.