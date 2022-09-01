 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon meetings, Embarras volunteer workday; Coles Moultrie member celebration

  • 0

Alpha Upsilon to hold business meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have its Business Meeting at 6:3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Members will meet at the K of C Hall, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

The educational speaker will be Candy Walk, owner of Ginger Ale’s drink establishment.

Alpha Upsilon supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hope for Heroes and Camp New Hope.

If unable to attend, members are asked to call Kathleen at 217-848-2774 or 217-234-6164.

Embarras volunteer work day scheduled

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold their first workday of the fall season from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, removing invasives on the north side of Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking by the entrance to the dike.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Coles-Moultrie member celebration set

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative will hold its 2022 Member Celebration and Annual Meeting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Early Bird Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Enjoy a boxed lunch from Niemerg’s Steakhouse from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with seating available in the park pavilion.

Registered members will be included in bill credit drawings – $100, $250, and $500.

Stay for the Annual Meeting at 1 p.m. in the DeMars Center or watch live on Facebook or tune in on your radio to Victory 103.9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

EIU is 2022 corn maze design sponsor

EIU is 2022 corn maze design sponsor

EIU's Old Main logo will serve as the courtyard of this year’s maze. From the courtyard, there are three smaller mazes with checkpoints hidden inside.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News