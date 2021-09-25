WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon to hold social and more...

Alpha Upsilon to hold ESA Rush Social

CHARLESTON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter is having its annual ESA Rush Social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Jackson Avenue Coffee, 208 Jackson Ave., Charleston.

Please RSVP to Vicki Reible 217-246-6753 or Michelle Skinlo 217-234-2579.

ESA is a philanthropic organization that supports St. Jude, Easter Seals, Camp New Hope, Hope for Heroes, and many civic and state projects. New perspective members are welcome.

WCTU to offer project updates

TOLEDO — Women members and men honorees of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, on the square in Toledo at the Fillin Station Restaurant. Certificates of Awards received at the National WCTU Convention will be on display.

Visitors welcome to learn about the projects for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Empty shoeboxes needed for the November Samaritans Christmas Children's Shoebox project. For more information call 217-234-9827.

Candlelighting for domestic violence awareness

SHELBYVILLE —Dove invites the public to join them for their annual Candlelighting Ceremony, which takes place in October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at First Assembly of God Church, 108 S. Oak St., Shelbyville.

A service to remember victims of domestic violence and to celebrate the survivors and those who work to end abuse will be held. Candles will be lit to honor both survivors and victims of domestic violence. The public is encouraged to attend, masks required.

For additional information, please call 217-774-3121 or visit doveinc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.