WHAT'S HAPPENING: American Legion quarter auction and more...

Workday set for for Urban Butterfly Initiative
CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Reasor Park with the Urban Butterfly Initiative.
Park at the south end of Reynolds Drive in Charleston.
All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.
Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.
Legion plans quarter auction
MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction on Thursday, Nov. 17. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.
The auction will feature over 15 vendors with items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates and kitchenware.
Profits from the action, held the third Thursday of each month, benefit American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to One Stop Community Christmas.
Food and drink will be available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!