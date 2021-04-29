WHAT'S HAPPENING: Art exhibition cancelled, pork-burger fundraiser

Link Art Gallery cancels exhibition
PARIS — The Link Art Gallery regrets to announce that the upcoming annual "Painting the Prairie Juried Exhibition," scheduled for May 7 through June 11 has been cancelled.
In mid-March the roof of the Horace Link building located on the North side of their building collapsed, and as a result, bricks have fallen from the building causing some minor damage to their property.
It was determined at that time that the Gallery would close as they didn't feel it was safe to have people coming into the building not knowing if the building next door was going to collapse.
The most recent information received by the Gallery is that demolition of this building could start next week. However, to keep everyone, and their artwork, safe, it is necessary for them to cancel the "Painting the Prairie Exhibit" at this time.
If you have any questions, contact Susan A. Stafford, director, Link Art Gallery, 132 S. Central Avenue, Paris, at 217-466-8130.
Tenderloin drive-through benefits park
MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville on the Move’s Festival and Events Team will be having a Pork Tenderloin Drive-through on Sunday, May 2, at Linn Park in Martinsville, with serving starting at 11 a.m. Watch for signs to enter Vine Street from the east.
Meals will include a grilled pork loin sandwich, chips, a dessert and bottled water. The meal will be provided for a free-will donation.
Funds from this event will be used for continued development of The Woodlands, a park for all ages. A walking path and several playground activities have been completed, including an 80 foot slide. A 200 foot zip line will be erected in the new few weeks and they are eager to order adult exercise equipment and musical instruments to provide more activities for all ages.
For additional information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.