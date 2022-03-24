WHAT'S HAPPENING: Art show registration; EIU Wind Symphony and more...

Registration for Shelby County Art Show due

SHELBYVILLE — Artists in Shelby and surrounding counties are eligible to enter the annual Shelby County Art Show taking place April 23-24 at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.

However, the Saturday, April 9 registration date must be met. Brochures with the registration form and details are available at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Flourishes Gallery and Studios, the Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce, and Lake Shelbyville Tourism Office. The brochure can also be emailed to artists by requesting one from carolkessler1948@gmail.com.

The completed form and registration fee can be mailed to Shelby County Art Show, P.O. Box 321, Shelbyville, IL 62565 or delivered to Merle Norman Cosmetics at 144 E. Main, Shelbyville.

All visual art mediums are accepted that have been created since April 2021, within the year since last year’s show. All artists are encouraged to enter.

EIU Wind Symphony to perform

CHARLESTON — Join the EIU Wind Symphony for an evening of chamber music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Recital Hall. Tickets are $6 for general public and $5 for students.

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110 The Box Office is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com to purchase and print your tickets.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Steve Lane's place for bush honeysuckle removal. Take Route 16 west from Charleston, turn left on CR 1350E at Crestline Vet Clinic, go to the "T" and turn left on CR 720N, turn at next right on CR 1380E, go down the hill and turn left into the lane just before the end of the hill, bear left up the hill.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Strasburg Lions to hold fish fry

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Strasburg Community Center.

The menu also includes potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds will help fund community projects and the visually and hearing impaired.

Williams Elementary to hold 'Teacher Chase'

MATTOON — Arland D. Williams Elementary in Mattoon is holding its Teacher Chase 5K and 1 Mile Color Run and Walk fundraiser on at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

There will also be age group awards for the top three finishers in the 5K race only and a participation ribbon for all 1-mile fun run/walkers.

The registration fee for the 5K Run/Walk is $30; $20 for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. Register online at runsignup.com/westeacherchase

Additional race information can be found at https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/.

This is a family friendly event that includes a competitive 5K run/walk as well as a 1-mile fun run. The event will also include a post-race after party which will include bounce houses (weather permitting), ninja course (weather permitting, DJ, tattoo station, and food vendors.

Crooked Creek fire district to hold hog roast

HIDALGO — Crooked Creek Fire Protection District in Hidalgo will host a hog roast from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal. The event will also include 50/50 and gun raffles. The grand prize for the gun raffle is a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm or $500 cash. Tickets can be reserved at 618-367-6200.

