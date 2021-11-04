WHAT'S HAPPENING: Birthday celebration for Marines; St. John's Bazaar

Willow Creek Bazaar to be held

MARTINSVILLE — The annual Willow Creek Cumberland. Presbyterian. Church Bazaar and Soup Day will be on Friday, Nov. 5, in the Martinsville Community Center.

This year the Bazaar will be held in the Community Center basement. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and will feature crafts, snacks and baked goods including cakes, pies and breads. Persimmon pulp will also be available.

For only $7 patrons will get their choice of chili or vegetable soup, along with a chicken or ham salad sandwich, your choice of homemade desserts, and water. Serving is from from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take out will be available. To pre-order for pick-up, call or text Norma at 713-865-0022. Be sure to provide your name, contact number, and the time you’d like to pick up the order. Also, include the number of meals, including the kind of soup (chili or vegetable) and kind of sandwich (chicken salad or ham salad). You will be able to select your desserts when you pick up.

Coles County Marines to celebrate birthday

CHARLESTON — Coles County Marines will be celebrating the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Charleston VFW. The celebration will start at 6 p.m. with a cash dinner and a cake cutting. All Coles County Marines and their guests are invited to attend.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Reasor Park in Charleston. Park at the south end of Reynolds Drive.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Ladies Aid of St. John's to hold bazaar

MATTOON — The Ladies Aid of St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, will hold their Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Christmas items of all kinds will be available, as well as jewelry and small like-new gift items. Entry is from the Broadway Avenue parking lot.

The Ladies Aid has sponsored seminary students through their fundraisers for many years. Organizers recommend wearing a mask inside the Fellowship Hall.

