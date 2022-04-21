WHAT'S HAPPENING: Book sale, spring banquet

Alpha Upsilon to hold Spring Banquet

TUSCOLA — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be holding its Spring Banquet on Tuesday, April 26. The chapter will meet at 6 p.m. at The Smith House in Tuscola. Guests are welcome.

Installation of the new officers will take place along with presentation of members service awards.

Please RSVP to Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774 or 217-234-6164.

Greenup library spring book sale

GREENUP — The Greenup Township Public Library will hold its annual book sale from Tuesday, April 26, to Saturday, April 30.

The sale will take place during regular library hours, which are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Thursday and and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The library has a large selection for the book sale including current fiction and nonfiction. Also available are children’s books, DVDs, audio books, and crossword puzzles. Most items for sale have been donated and are without library markings.

All adult hard-back books and DVDs are $1; paperback books, audio books and jigsaw puzzles are 50 cents. Children’s hardback books are 25 cents; children’s paperbacks are 10 cents.

The library is located at 101 N. Franklin in Greenup. Call 217-923-3616 for for more information. All proceeds will go to library programing.

