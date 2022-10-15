WHAT'S HAPPENING: Books Between Bites; Alpha Upsilon fall banquet

Books Between Bites to be held
MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the meeting room downstairs in the library.
The program will be presented by the Mattoon Middle School librarian and her committee of students who are working on the next book for Reading Across Mattoon.
Everyone is invited and you may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.
Alpha Upsilon to hold Fall Banquet
MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have its Fall Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Members will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. at Elevate in the Cross County Mall
Please RSVP to Michelle Skinlo at 217-234-2579 or Vicki Reible at 217-246-6753.
For more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha or about becoming a new member, contact Chapter President Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.
