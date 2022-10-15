 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Books Between Bites; Alpha Upsilon fall banquet

  • 0

Books Between Bites to be held

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the meeting room downstairs in the library.

The program will be presented by the Mattoon Middle School librarian and her committee of students who are working on the next book for Reading Across Mattoon.

Everyone is invited and you may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.

Alpha Upsilon to hold Fall Banquet

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have its Fall Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Members will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. at Elevate in the Cross County Mall

Please RSVP to Michelle Skinlo at 217-234-2579 or Vicki Reible at 217-246-6753.

For more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha or about becoming a new member, contact Chapter President Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful fall foliage around the US

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful fall foliage around the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News