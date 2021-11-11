WHAT'S HAPPENING: Books Between Bites, Quarter Auction, Historical Society

Books Between Bites meeting

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books-Between-Bites at noon on Monday, Nov. 15, in the basement conference room.

Ingrid Minger, librarian at the Mattoon Middle School, and a group of her students will present a program about their Read Across Mattoon program. They will discuss how they go about narrowing down their selections and what those selections consist of at the present time.

The public is invited. You may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

Quarter auction to benefit Christmas program

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Nov. 18.

The auction will feature over 15 vendors. Items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to One Stop Community Christmas.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $27,400 for community projects.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will available. This event is open to the public.

The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Speaker to highlight coal miner struggles

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will be holding its annual dinner and Program on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The speaker for the evening is Kevin Corley, a retired teacher and school administrator from Shelbyville. Corley will be speaking on the struggles experienced by Central Illinois coal miners over the past century. He is also an author of five novels covering the same subject.

The dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. at the Sullivan American Legion, located across from the Sullivan Civic Center and Wyman Park.

