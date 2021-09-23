WHAT'S HAPPENING: Car and bike show to be held Saturday

Car & Bike Show on Saturday

MATTOON — Mattoon’s First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 DeWitt Ave., will host their second Car & Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 25, on the west side of the building.

Spectators are asked to enter and park in the east side parking lot.

There are six divisions with trophies being awarded to the top two in each, as well as a People’s Choice Award. Dash plaques will be given for the first 75 entries.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and judging will begin at 11 a.m. Awards will be given at 2 p.m.

Entry fees are free will donation with proceeds to benefit the Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services in Carmi.

For more information, contact the church at 217-234-8314 or at fsbcmattoon@mediacombb.net.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Le Cirque Esprit to perform at Doudna

CHARLESTON — Le Cirque Esprit will be coming to the Doudna Fine Arts Center on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The show will feature aerial acrobatics with live music being performed alongside the acrobats. The performers take to the stage and to the air at 7:30 p.m. in the Dvorak Concert Hall.

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit www.doudnatix.com and purchase and print your tickets at home.

