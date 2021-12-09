WHAT'S HAPPENING: Christmas Art Shop; Christmas Jazz Concert

Local art on sale Gaslight Christmas shop

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony invites you to the gallery for holiday shopping as art makes a great holiday gift. Visitors will have a chance to purchase unique, one of a kind gifts made by area artisans.

Shopping at the Colony will continue though Saturday, Dec. 18. The gallery's holiday hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gaslight Art Colony is located at 516 Archer Ave. in downtown Marshall. Gifts will be available to purchase online at gaslightartcolony.com.

Casey-Westfield band to hold Christmas concert

CASEY — The Casey-Westfield Band Department will present the annual Christmas Jazz Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Casey Nazarene Church.

Tickets are now on sale from band members or by calling the high school. Tickets are $12 per person. Organizers request that you reserve tickets in advance.

There will be a catered dinner and silent dessert auction. The dinner menu includes roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, homemade noodles, green beans, pasta salad, spinach salad with vinaigrette, homemade dinner rolls, iced tea or lemonade.

Contact Casey-Westfield High School at 217-932-2175.

