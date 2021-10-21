WHAT'S HAPPENING: Conservation Day, Alpha Upsilon banquet

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a second workday at Lake Charleston at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Attendees should cross to the north side of the lake and meet at the spillway next to the playground.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Alpha Upsilon to hold fall banquet

CHARLESTON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will host their “Arise, Inspire and Soar” Fall Banquet and upcoming 50 year member Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 26t at the Brick House, 920 West Lincoln Avenue, Charleston.

The Social will take place at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.. ISC Recording Secretary and Past State President Tricia Bayles will be the Chapter’s honored guest.

Members will also celebrate upcoming 50-year members Lois Neff and Patti Lawson and also welcome new member, Laura Woermann.

Members are asked to RSVP by Friday, Oct. 22nd to Vice President Vicki Reible at 217-246-6753.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an international leadership and service organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, Hope for Heroes and locally Camp New Hope and One Stop Community Christmas.

