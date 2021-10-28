WHAT'S HAPPENING: Conservation Day; Paint Pour Class

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday for invasives removal at Steve Lane's prairie planting.

Take Route 16 west from Charleston, turn south on CR1350 E (Beech Tree Road) at Crestline Vet Clinic, go to the "T" and turn left on CR720 N, take the next right on CR 1380 E, then down the hill and left into the driveway just before the end of the hill. Bear left up the driveway.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Acrylic paint pour class at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — Link Art Gallery will be holding a paint pour class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the upstairs classrooms.

Bridgett Trover is the instructor for this class. The fee is $40 and covers all supplies.

Bottled water and prepackaged snacks will be available. Attendees can bring a drink of their choice.

Trover will be instructing participants on how to create artwork by using acrylic paint and a pour method.

You do not have to be an artist or have any art training to be able to create a masterpiece to take home.

This technique is messy so dress accordingly.

The class is limited to 10 people, so reservations are requested. To register, call 217-466-8130 or email parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.

