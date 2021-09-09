WHAT'S HAPPENING: Conservation Day, Quarter Auction and more...

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lafferty Nature Center, behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

Participants will remove bush honeysuckle with the help of over 100 young people and their adult supervisors. The school parking area will be busy, so organizers recommend that regular EVS volunteers park near the water tower on Douglas Drive.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. To receive email notifications, contact thorsenhutton@gmail.com.

Make and Take project

CHARLESTON — Come visit the Charleston Carnegie Public Library to pick up a Take and Make flower craft to create at home.

Kid’s Take and Make is designed for ages 3-12. This flower craft will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk from Monday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 26, while supplies last.

Supplies you will need at home are glue/glue stick and crayons/colored pencils. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, call 217-345-1514.

Alpha Upsilon to hold meeting

MATTOON — The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will meet Tues. Sept 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Hubbart's Diner. The guest speaker will be Phoenix Princko. RSVP Vicki Reible at 217-246-6753 or Paula Winchester at 217-259-9274.

Quarter Auction to be held Sept. 16

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Sept. 16. The auction will feature over 15 vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and much more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Epsilon Signa Alpha Omega Nu.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $24,400 for community projects.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available.

The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

