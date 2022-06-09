WHAT'S HAPPENING: Cruising Mattoon; stand up comedy in Charleston and more...

Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon on Friday

MATTOON — The next monthly Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon event is planned for late afternoon and early evening Friday, June 10.

Community members are invited to head downtown to check out hot rods, four-wheel drive trucks and Jeeps, motorcycles, and more as the drivers cruise on Broadway and display their vehicles in downtown parking lots. SweeTea’z Traveling Tea Trailer is scheduled to be there from 3 to 9 p.m.

Cruises are scheduled to be held on the second Friday of each month through October. More information is available on the Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon page on Facebook.

Marshall City band concert

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will feature “The Crosley March”, “Aladdin”, “El Camino Real”, “In the Shining Stars”, “Explorations”, “Blues Brother Revue”, “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss”, “Emblem of Unity”, “Overture to a New Horizon”, “Footlifter”, and conclude with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.

The band has been in continuous operation since 1875 with 50 band members from across the Wabash Valley.

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lion’s Club popcorn wagon.

Come to Marshall early for The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers Market to run each Friday from 4-7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Follow Marshall City Band on Facebook.

Comedy show set for Charleston Elks Lodge

CHARLESTON — Kari Jones: The Comedienne is scheduled to present her standup comedy show at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Charleston Elks Lodge 623.

Tickets are $10 per person. Seating will be limited to 80, so prospective audience members are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance via square.link/u/3FBUi6wM. Tickets can also be purchased with cash or card at the door at the event.

Legacy Performing Arts rehearsal

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois invites musicians from all over Central Illinois to perform in their upcoming "Michael Jackson" show.

Rehearsals will held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon in preparation for the the concert scheduled for Sunday, June 26, at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon.

To participate in Legacy's upcoming rehearsal and concert, or learn more about Legacy, visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy, email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com, or contact director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786. L

Embarras volunteer work day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lake Charleston.

Meet at the parking near the spillway Work will be done on the hill above the shelter. All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

American Legion Quarter Auction scheduled

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.

The auction will feature over 15 vendors with items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware.

Profits from the action, held the third Thursday of each month, benefit American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Family Adventure Ministry.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $28,000 for the community projects.

Food and drink will be available. Open to the public. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator