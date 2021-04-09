WHAT'S HAPPENING: Doudna Fine Arts Virtual Events; WCTU meeting; Personal Assistant training; Oakland Rummage Sales

Doudna celebrates Asian heritage

CHARLESTON — On Sunday April 11, at 7 p.m., Eastern Illinois University students will present the “Korean Art Songs Concert” in celebration of Asian Heritage Month, under direction of Dr. Julie Junghwa Park.

Eastern Illinois University’s Department of Music will also live stream their annual departmental Honors Recital on Sunday, April 11, at 6 p.m. The recital will feature this year’s winners: Haley Harrison on clarinet, Isaac Navarro and Elizabeth Ornduff on flute, and Austin Spillman on alto saxophone. The performers will be assisted by Dr. Victor Cayres on piano.

Visit the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page to experience these one of a kind performances at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter

WCTU to hold meeting

ARTHUR — The Coles-East Central Illinois Woman's Christian Temperance Union will meet in Arthur at Yoder's Kitchen at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12.

Visitors are welcome to learn about the New Member Challenger of the National WCTU. Recognition will be given for individuals, locals and the state for new members, at the National WCTU Convention July 1 in DeWitt, Michigan.