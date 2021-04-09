WHAT'S HAPPENING: Doudna Fine Arts Virtual Events; WCTU meeting; Personal Assistant training; Oakland Rummage Sales

Doudna celebrates Asian heritage
CHARLESTON — On Sunday April 11, at 7 p.m., Eastern Illinois University students will present the “Korean Art Songs Concert” in celebration of Asian Heritage Month, under direction of Dr. Julie Junghwa Park.
Eastern Illinois University’s Department of Music will also live stream their annual departmental Honors Recital on Sunday, April 11, at 6 p.m. The recital will feature this year’s winners: Haley Harrison on clarinet, Isaac Navarro and Elizabeth Ornduff on flute, and Austin Spillman on alto saxophone. The performers will be assisted by Dr. Victor Cayres on piano.
Visit the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s YouTube page to experience these one of a kind performances at www.youtube.com/c/DoudnaFineArtsCenter
WCTU to hold meeting
ARTHUR — The Coles-East Central Illinois Woman's Christian Temperance Union will meet in Arthur at Yoder's Kitchen at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Visitors are welcome to learn about the New Member Challenger of the National WCTU. Recognition will be given for individuals, locals and the state for new members, at the National WCTU Convention July 1 in DeWitt, Michigan.
The K-3rd grade color sheets that will compete in state WCTU Education Program will also be shown.
For more information, call 217-234-9827.
Personal assistant training to be held
TOLEDO — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the Life Center of Cumberland County located at 507 E Main Street, Toledo.
The names of attendees who successfully complete the training will be placed on the Personal Assistant State Registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a referral list to identify prospective employees for hire.
Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant may attend this training. For more information and/or to register for the class, contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.
Oakland, Hindsboro yard sales
OAKLAND — The Oakland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 38th annual Fall Citywide Yard Sale in Oakland starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 1.
In conjunction with this event, Hindsboro, six miles west on Route 133 is also having its citywide yard sale.
Maps will be available at McQueen Lumber in Oakland. For more information call 217-346-2125.