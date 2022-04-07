WHAT'S HAPPENING: Easter egg hunts, Embarras Stewards and more

Easter Egg hunts at Morton Park

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Parks and Recreation department has scheduled an adult night-light egg hunt Friday, April 8, for ages 18 and up, a Kids' Easter Egg Scramble, for ages 1-10, Saturday, April 9, and an egg hunt for dogs, leashes required, Saturday, April 9, all at Morton Park.

Times for the kids' egg hunt are divided into age groups.

Donations will be collected at the dog event for the Coles County Animal Shelter. Suggested donations include cleaning supplies, Purina Kitten or Cat chow.

Register online with the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department or in person on the days of. A pre-registration discount is available for the adult egg hunt.

For more information, contact Megan Henness, recreation supervisor, Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, RecSup@co.coles.il.us

Benefit meal, concert at American Legion

MATTOON — A benefit meal and concert for John Howard is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Mattoon American Legion Post 88 building, 1903 Maple Ave.

The benefit meal will offer Italian chicken, Italian beef, pulled pork, and pulled chicken sandwiches with sides. The Katzmandu band will provide the live music.

Raffles also will be held to help raise money for the medical expenses of Howard, who is a tattoo artist at Finishing Touch Tattoo in Mattoon.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, to plant trees and shrubs at Reasor Park with the Urban Butterfly Initiative. Park at the south end of Reynolds Drive. Personal shovels will be welcome.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Saturday Market in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, April 16, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur.

The Center accommodates Amish children with various handicaps and disabilities. They will be serving a lunch to benefit the Center.

The lunch will include ham and cheese sandwiches, chili, cheese soup, pies and cinnamon rolls.

Vendors include woodworking, candles, soaps, dried fruit, tumblers, embroidered towels, T-shirts, aprons, and house plants along with your favorite direct sales and award-winning honey. Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, only cash and checks will be accepted.

For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.

