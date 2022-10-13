WHAT'S HAPPENING: EIU Open Studios event; Mattoon Public Library book sale and more...

EIU open

studios set

CHARLESTON — Spend the afternoon visiting the studios of EIU faculty and graduate students to learn about their research and practices from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Hosted by the Tarble and EIU Department of Art + Design at the Tarble Arts Center, Doudna Fine Arts Center, and Burl Ives Studios.

Library plans

fall book sale

MATTOON — The Mattoon Public Library's annual Fall Book Sale will take place from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Mattoon Library Lower Basement Community Room.

The sale will feature a wide variety of books, primarily adult fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as sci-fi, paperback romances, as well as lots of chapter books for juveniles and teen/young-adult titles.

This is a "donation-only" book sale, and all payments should be made in the form of a donation to the Mattoon Library.

While the library will able to provide some bags, attendees should plan to bring their own.

Work day set

at Embarras

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for bush honeysuckle removal on the hill at Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking by the entrance to the dike.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Legion plans

quarter auction

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.

The auction will feature over 15 vendors with items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.

Profits from the action, held the third Thursday of each month, benefit American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Operation Sleigh Ride.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $29,000 for the community projects.

Food and drink will be available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Trunk or Treat at Mattoon Rehab

MATTOON — Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Come see decorated car trunks with volunteers handing out treats.