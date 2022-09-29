WHAT'S HAPPENING: Embarras Stewards workday, Coles-Moultrie meeting, Alpha Upsilon meeting

Embarras volunteer day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold another workday to remove invasives at Lafferty Nature Center starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Park behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Alpha Upsilon to hold meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have its business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Members will meet at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

The educational speaker will be Victoria Reible, vice-president of Alpha Upsilon and her RUSH Committee with The Scope of Epsilon Sigma Alpha.

In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, all members are asked to bring three dozen cookies to the meeting. Distribution will be Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Alpha Upsilon welcomes those interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha and the 50 year partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Electric co-op

fetes members

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative will hold its member celebration and annual meeting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Early bird registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will receive a $25 power bill credit and member prize and enjoy a boxed lunch from Niemerg’s Steakhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with seating available in the park pavilion.

Registered members will be included in bill credit drawings for $100, $250 and $500.

The annual meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the DeMars Center. You may also watch live on Facebook or tune to Victory 103.9.

Mattoon 2002 reunion set

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School class of 2002 will host its 20 year class reunion this weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 30, class members will meet at the football game.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, a reunion dinner will be held at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave. Social hour will start at 5 p.m., dinner catered by La Luna Mexican Restaurant food truck and catering starting at 6:15 p.m. A group photo will be taken at 7 p.m.