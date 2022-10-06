 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S HAPPENING: Embarras Stewards workday, Tarble Sound Bath

Embarras volunteer day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, for bush honeysuckle removal on the hill at Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking by the entrance to the dike.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath event at Tarble

CHARLESTON — Join the Tarble Arts Center from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, for a crystal bowl sound bath led by Tyna Loafman.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support collective stillness, gratitude, and reflection. It is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

The Tarble will provide a limited number of meditation cushions and chairs on a first-come, first-served basis. You may bring your own yoga mat or cushion to sit on. Doors will be locked and the sound bath will begin promptly at 5:15 p.m. and last for approximately 45 minutes. 

