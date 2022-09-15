WHAT'S HAPPENING: Embarras Stewards workday, vintage baseball presentation and more...

Truth and Grace Fellowship rummage sale

MATTOON — Truth & Grace Fellowship plans to hold a rummage sale at 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at its church building, 1304 Lake Land Boulevard in Mattoon.

Saturday’s event also will offer a vendor fair with 16 merchants and barbecue lunches sold by J.D.’s Smokeshack & Country Bake Shop.

Embarras volunteer work day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold another workday to remove invasives on the north side of Lake Charleston from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Meet at the parking by the entrance to the dike.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Fit-2-Serve to hold fall gala

MATTOON — The third annual Fall Gala is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fit-2-Serve, 1320 Lafayette Ave., in Mattoon. The event will include a silent auction, farmers market, refreshments, and children’s games and crafts.

Historian speaks about vintage baseball

DECATUR — Bob Sampson, local historian, author and vintage baseball enthusiast, will speak to the Friends of Lincoln Trail Park about the history of vintage baseball in Macon County at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Trail Park, in the Railsplitter Pavilion

Base ball — as it was spelled then — came to Decatur in the summer of 1866 when future judge W. Corwin Johns laid out a playing field near today’s Wabash Depot.

For more information contact Jeannie Barnes at jespaleum1@aol.com or go to the the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park Facebook page.

Books Between Bites to open new season

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will open its new season of Books Between Bites at noon Monday, Sept. 19, in the downstairs meeting room.

Randy Ervin will preview one of the many books he has authored. The public is invited and attendees may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.

Alpha Upsilon to hold social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will have its annual RUSH Social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Members and guests will meet at the K of C Hall, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

Everyone is asked to wear their favorite concert shirt or rock and roll attire. The RUSH Committee is centering this event around Illinois State Council President Misty Evans theme of “Rockin Away in ESA.”

Alpha Upsilon supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hope for Heroes and Camp New Hope.

RSVP to Vicki at 217-246-6753 or Michelle at 217-234-2579.

Jazz showcase at Doudna

CHARLESTON — Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Theatre's Jazz Showcase will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

This free concert will feature the Eastern Illinois University Music Department’s four performing ensembles, the EIU Jazz Ensemble, the EIU Jazz Lab Band, and two jazz combos.

Each ensemble will feature a wide variety of music including arrangements and compositions by Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Sammy Nestico.

Neoga area cantata rehearsal begins

NEOGA — The Neoga area community choir will be joining together to present the Christmas Cantata “God With Us!”, directed by Kirby Davis.

Rehearsals and the performances will be in the sanctuary at the Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga. Rehearsals will be from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sundays starting Oct. 2.

Performances of the Cantata are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec 11. A fee of $10 will be asked of each cantata performer to help cover the cost of the booklet and accompaniment CD.

Any interested community member or high school student is invited to take part in the program. The music is written in four part harmony.

For more information, contact Kirby Davis at 217-994-1441.

Trivia night fundraiser at Mattoon library

MATTOON — Trivia fans are invited to compete in a Trivia Night at the Mattoon Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Players are welcome to bring their own snacks. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 for students. The winning team will receive a gift basket. Proceeds go to the Coles County Democrats and Coles Progressives.

Game categories include computers, Biden and Harris, slang, world religions, British and American literature, Ukraine, fast cars, medicine and entertainment. Teams of six are welcome or participants can join at the door.