WHAT'S HAPPENING: EVS workday, benefit breakfast, fun run, and more...

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, to assist Diane Cole with small tree removal in the prairie she and her late husband Gary Cole planted.

Take Route 16 west from Charleston, turn left on CR 1350E at Crestline Vet Clinic, go to the "T" and turn right on CR 720N, turn into the first driveway on the left.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Benefit breakfast for Mattoon Head Start

MATTOON — Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 is sponsoring a breakfast benefit for Mattoon Head Start from 7-10 a.m., Saturday April 16.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage patties, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, juice and milk, all for $8. There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and meat boards.

All proceeds will go to Mattoon ERBA Head Start to help with graduation, end of year activities and class T-shirts. For more information contact Head Start at 217-929-9004 and ask for Carrie or Tammy.

Benefit fun run and walk to be held

NEOGA — Blake’s Shining Star 5K run and walk and 1K fun run and walk will be held Saturday, April 16, at the Neoga Early Learning Center. 641 W. 6th St.

Registration is from 7:15-8 a.m. The 1K starts at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K will start as soon as the 1K is finished.

Online registration is available at active.com. All races will start at the Neoga Early Learning Center. Proceeds benefit Lincoln Land Hospice.

Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt

STRASBURG — The Annual Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289, will be held Saturday, April 16, at the Strasburg Park.

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10 a.m. The rain location will be the Strasburg Community Center. All children ages toddlers through third grade are invited to participate.

Books Between Bites to meet

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will sponsor Books Between Bites at noon, Monday, April 18, in the basement meeting room.

Vickie Baker will review the book "The Man I Knew" by Jean Becker, the story of George H. W. Bush's post-presidency. Becker was President Bush's chief of staff during that time. The 41st president lived for 26 years after he left the White House. He never viewed those years as retirement. He viewed those years as a time to accomplish as many things as possible.

The public is invited to attend this presentation and may bring a sack lunch if they so desire. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.

