WHAT'S HAPPENING: Fish fry, Teacher Chase

Strasburg Lions to hold fish fry

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Strasburg Community Center.

The menu also includes potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds will help fund community projects and the visually and hearing impaired.

Williams Elementary to hold 'Teacher Chase'

MATTOON — Arland D. Williams Elementary in Mattoon is holding its Teacher Chase 5K and 1 Mile Color Run and Walk fundraiser on at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

There will also be age group awards for the top three finishers in the 5K race only and a participation ribbon for all 1-mile fun run/walkers.

The registration fee for the 5K Run/Walk is $30; $20 for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. Register online at runsignup.com/westeacherchase

Additional race information can be found at https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/.

This is a family friendly event that includes a competitive 5K run/walk as well as a 1-mile fun run. The event will also include a post-race after party which will include bounce houses (weather permitting), ninja course (weather permitting, DJ, tattoo station, and food vendors.

Crooked Creek fire district to hold hog roast

HIDALGO — Crooked Creek Fire Protection District in Hidalgo will host a hog roast from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal. The event will also include 50/50 and gun raffles. The grand prize for the gun raffle is a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm or $500 cash. Tickets can be reserved at 618-367-6200.

