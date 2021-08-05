WHAT'S HAPPENING: Free movie, Take and Make project, bluegrass jam

Free movie in Lytle Park

MATTOON — This summer's Free Movies in Lytle Park program concludes at dusk on Friday, Aug. 6 , with a screening of "Raya and the Last Dragon". This is a free family-friendly event. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Battle Creek to perform in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — Battle Creek will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at this week's Gathering at Linn Park in Martinsville.

Battle Creek has been entertaining folks in Central Illinois since 1985. Their family-friendly performances contain elements of Branson Theater, The Grand Ole Opry and a Texas Dance Hall.

Linn Park is located one block east of downtown Martinsville. Food from Linn Park Concessions and Sadie’s Restaurant will be available for sale at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Brenda Littlejohn 217-232-3232.

Bluegrass Jam at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — The annual bluegrass jam will be held at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug 8.

If you play an instrument, you’re welcome to bring it with you and join in the jam session, or, just come and enjoy the music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase with proceeds going to the historical and interpretive programs at the site.

Take and Make project at Charleston Library

CHARLESTON — Kids ages 3-12 can commemorate the new school year with the Handprint Hedgehog Take and Make craft at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Craft supplies will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk from Monday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 29, while supplies last. As always, parental supervision is advised. You will need colored pencils/crayons, glue, and safety scissors to complete this craft.

This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.