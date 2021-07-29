 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
What’s Happening

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Free movies, Take and Make projects, bluegrass show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Free movies in Lytle Park

MATTOON — Free Movies in Lytle Park continues at dusk on Friday, July 30 , with a screening of "Onward". This is a free family-friendly event. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The next scheduled movie will be on Aug. 6 and will be "Raya and the Last Dragon" (2021).

Take and Make project at Charleston Library

CHARLESTON — Kids ages 3-12, create a flying dragon and help him/her soar through the sky for this week’s Kid’s Take and Make at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Dragon templates will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk from Aug. 2-15, while supplies last. 

You will need colored pencils/crayons, glue, and safety scissors to complete this dragon craft.

This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Mackville Bluegrass to perform Aug. 7

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville is having a night of entertainment with Mackville Bluegrass at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 7. A free will offering will be taken.

People are also reading…

For more information contact Nickie Beyers at Shelby Christian Church, 217-343-4581

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News