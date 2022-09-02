WHAT'S HAPPENING: Friends of Lake Mattoon fireworks, Strasburg rummage sales; Cruisin' in the Park

Friends of Lake Mattoon fireworks Saturday

MATTOON — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to hold its annual fireworks display Saturday night at the Lake Mattoon beach.

The community group estimated that the fireworks provided by J & M Displays will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with Sunday as the rain date. There will be limited parking available at the nearby Lake Mattoon Marina.

To ensure safety during the fireworks, the beach will be closed to the public all day Saturday. No through traffic will be allowed near the beach beginning at 8:30 p.m. All boaters watching the fireworks are asked to respect the orange buoy boundaries for the display.

Friends of Lake Mattoon fundraising and sponsorships from community groups and individuals have made the fireworks display possible.

Town wide rummage sales in Strasburg

STRASBURG — There will be town wide fall rummage sales in the village of Strasburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at 7 a.m.

Stop by and find some great deals around town. There will also be a flea market at the farm on the north edge of Strasburg along Route 32.

Cruisin' in the Park planned for Saturday

OAKLAND — The 4th annual Cruisin' in the Park event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at Walnut Point State Park.

Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at this state park just north of Oakland, with participant votes due by 1 p.m. and award presentations at 2 p.m. There will be categories for various cars, trucks, rat rods, and motorcycles.