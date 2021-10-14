WHAT'S HAPPENING:Halloween Make and Take Craft, Books Between Bites and more...

Halloween Make and Take Craft

CHARLESTON — Celebrate Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos with the Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make Crafts.

A Jack-O-Lantern Craft for Halloween and a Calavera Craft (a paper version of a sugar skull) for Dia De Los Muertos will be available through Nov. 7.

Take and Make Crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. You may pick up the crafts from the KidSpace desk and take them home to make them. Limit of one of each craft per child, while supplies last.

This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day workday from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Meet at the spillway parking by the new playground. Attendees will drive across the lake on the dike and remove bush honeysuckle on the north side.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Books Between Bites to meet

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will hold their next Books Between Bites meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 18, in the basement conference room.

Jan Starwalt will present a review of the book "American Fuji" by Sara Backer, who taught English in Shizuyama, Japan

Why does Dr. Gaby Stanton, an English professor, become the leading sales person for Gone With the Wind fantasy funerals? What secret does she have? Alex Thorn, a psychologist, is trying to learn how his son, an exchange student, died. Who took his heart? How is Mt. Fuji involved? There is mystery, humor, and possible romance in this story.

The public is welcome to attend and enjoy the presentation of this delightful book. You may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

Quarter auction for Operation Sleigh Ride

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Oct. 21. The auction will feature 15-plus vendors and items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and much more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Operation Sleigh Ride.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $24,700 for community projects.

This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.. Food and drink are available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.