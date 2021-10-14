WHAT'S HAPPENING:Halloween Make and Take Craft, Books Between Bites and more...

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will hold their next Books Between Bites meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 18, in the basement conference room.
Jan Starwalt will present a review of the book "American Fuji" by Sara Backer, who taught English in Shizuyama, Japan
Why does Dr. Gaby Stanton, an English professor, become the leading sales person for Gone With the Wind fantasy funerals? What secret does she have? Alex Thorn, a psychologist, is trying to learn how his son, an exchange student, died. Who took his heart? How is Mt. Fuji involved? There is mystery, humor, and possible romance in this story.
The public is welcome to attend and enjoy the presentation of this delightful book. You may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.
Quarter auction for Operation Sleigh Ride
MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Oct. 21. The auction will feature 15-plus vendors and items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and much more.
The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Operation Sleigh Ride.
The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $24,700 for community projects.
This event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.. Food and drink are available. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives